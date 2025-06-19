Jupiter and Saturn align: Positive changes for Taurus, Libra, Gemini, and more
July brings significant changes for Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn, the god of justice, will change its motion, while Jupiter rises from its setting.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 01:01 PM
July brings big planetary shifts. Saturn, the god of justice, changes its path, while Jupiter rises again. This Saturn shift starts July 13, retrograding in Pisces until November 28, impacting signs under Sade Sati. Saturn and Jupiter are major planets; their changes directly affect lives.
Taurus: Gains from work and investments. New income sources open. Stronger relationships and improved finances.
Libra: Saturn's retrograde has a super positive impact. Hard work pays off, career growth likely, and financial expansion in business.
Gemini: Excellent time. Jupiter's blessings bring career progress. Big projects or deals in business bring benefits. Job gains likely.
Sagittarius: Property gains possible. Real estate investments profitable. Financial strength, plus happiness in marriage and children.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
