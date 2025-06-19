Image Credit : Freepik

For Capricorn, this combination can lead to career obstacles, delays in promotions, and disagreements with seniors. Increased work pressure can lead to mental fatigue. Be careful while driving. Remedy: Recite Shani Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Donate iron items, black clothes, and black urad dal on Saturdays. After sunset on Saturday, light a lamp under the peepal tree and circumambulate it 7 times. Offer Ganga water mixed with honey on Shivling and chant 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.