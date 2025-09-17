- Home
The Jupiter and Mercury conjunction, known as Dashank Yoga, is set to bring benefits for 3 zodiac signs. Jupiter and Mercury are coming together to form this special yoga, and certain zodiac signs are about to get some amazing perks.
In the sky, 27 constellations and 12 zodiacs form the wheel of fortune. According to astrology, on September 16 at 8:53 PM, Jupiter and Mercury met at 36 degrees. Mercury, the prince of planets, is currently in Virgo. He sits 36° away from Jupiter, creating Dashanga Yoga.
Taurus
Dashanga Yoga, from the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction, benefits Taurus. With Mercury in the 5th house and Jupiter in the 2nd, children's lives improve. Job seekers may find new work, while the employed could see promotions and raises. New investments will be profitable, building a strong financial future.
Leo
Dashanga Yoga brings great results for Leo. You'll get many new business opportunities and can expect good profits. New income sources will open up. Small businesses will expand. Sudden cash flow will boost savings. Family, health, and personal life will all improve.
Cancer
For Cancer, Dashanga Yoga from the Mercury-Jupiter conjunction brings many benefits. You'll see an increase in gold, material goods, and comforts. Office workers will profit. Work stress and load will decrease, bringing peace of mind. Debt issues will resolve. Family disputes will end, leading to harmony.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.