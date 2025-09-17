Image Credit : Getty

For Cancer, Dashanga Yoga from the Mercury-Jupiter conjunction brings many benefits. You'll see an increase in gold, material goods, and comforts. Office workers will profit. Work stress and load will decrease, bringing peace of mind. Debt issues will resolve. Family disputes will end, leading to harmony.

