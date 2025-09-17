Saturn-Moon Conjunction After Navratri to Impact 3 Zodiac Signs Financially
Zodiac signs: After Navratri, the conjunction of Saturn and Moon is creating 'Visha Yoga.' Due to this, some zodiac signs need to be very careful in financial matters. Therefore, certain signs should be extra cautious.
In astrology, Saturn's transit is very impactful. After Dasara, its conjunction with the Moon creates 'Visha Yoga,' bringing bad luck. This may cause sudden financial issues for 3 signs.
1. Aries...
Aries needs to be careful after Navratri. Visha Yoga in the 12th house will impact your finances, possibly causing sudden money loss. Be patient and cautious with spending. Avoid travel.
2. Aquarius...
Aquarius needs to be cautious after Navratri. Visha Yoga in the 2nd house will have a negative impact. You'll face obstacles, leaving tasks unfinished, leading to stress and money issues.
3. Pisces...
Pisces must be very alert after Navratri. Visha Yoga in your 1st house can trigger sudden bad events and financial problems. You might even need to take loans. Donate to lessen Saturn's impact.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.