How to use cardamom to attract financial abundance and prosperity
Certain cardamom remedies are considered highly effective. Implementing these can open doors to fortune and eliminate financial crises.
In Hinduism, Friday is dedicated to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Worshipping her on this day with rituals not only relieves financial problems but also brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being. Scriptures mention several Friday remedies, including some highly effective ones involving cardamom. These remedies can unlock good fortune and resolve financial woes. Let's explore some miraculous cardamom remedies for Friday that can bring positive changes to your life.
If you're facing a financial crunch or struggling to save, try this simple remedy on Friday. Bathe in the morning and wear clean clothes. Light a lamp and worship Goddess Lakshmi. Apply turmeric and vermillion to cardamom pods and offer them at her feet. After evening prayers, tie these pods in a clean red cloth and place them in your safe or where you keep money. This remedy enhances wealth, and financial troubles gradually fade away.
Ways to become debt-free
If you've been burdened by debt, worship Goddess Lakshmi on Friday and offer 5 cardamom pods at a temple. After evening prayers, keep these pods in your pocket or purse. This remedy is believed to alleviate even substantial debt and open up financial opportunities. It also bestows Lakshmi's special blessings.
If you face obstacles or things go wrong at the last minute, place 5 or 7 green cardamom pods under your pillow on Friday night.
The next morning, discard them in flowing water. Repeat this for 7 consecutive Fridays. This remedy removes obstacles and brings good luck.
Path to Success
For success and business growth, bathe on Friday, wear clean clothes, preferably pink. Offer 7 cardamom pods to Goddess Lakshmi and chant 'Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah' 108 times. After the puja, tie these pods in a red cloth and keep them at your workplace or office. This remedy is believed to pave the way for success, progress, and business profits.
