Gajalakshmi Rajyoga 2025: Luck and Wealth for These 4 Zodiac Signs
Venus transits into Gemini on July 26th, joining Jupiter already there. This conjunction, forming Gajalakshmi Rajyoga, happens after 24 years.
Venus Transit 2025: Venus moves into Gemini on July 26th, joining Jupiter. This Gajalakshmi Rajyoga, happening after 24 years, is very auspicious for 4 zodiac signs, including Libra.
Venus enters Gemini on July 26th, forming Gajalakshmi Rajyoga with Jupiter already present. This conjunction, occurring after 24 years, has Rahu in the 5th aspect.
Astrologically, Venus reaches Gemini on July 26th at 8:56 AM. Jupiter and Venus together double the impact, bringing double benefits. Let's see which signs benefit from Gajalakshmi Rajyoga.
Gajalakshmi Rajyoga, formed with Venus in Gemini, brings financial gains and fame to this sign. Possible ancestral property gains, improved social interactions, increased confidence, higher expenses but also income, and potential vehicle purchase are foreseen.
Gajalakshmi Rajyoga forms in Libra's 9th house, bringing luck, potential paternal benefits, focus on spirituality and karma, success in all areas, and beneficial long journeys.
Gajalakshmi Rajyoga forms in Sagittarius' 7th house, increasing marital happiness, strengthening relationships, bringing career success, and financial gains for those in partnerships.
Gajalakshmi Rajyoga forms in Aquarius' 5th house, potentially bringing good news regarding children, benefiting students, bringing success in competitive exams, and increasing income for the employed.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.