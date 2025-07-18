Image Credit : stockPhoto

Astrology suggests the impact of planets and metals varies based on individual birth charts. Whether silver is beneficial depends on the moon's placement. Silver is believed to attract positive energy, peace, and luck. Most signs benefit from wearing silver. Consult an astrologer for personalized advice. Note: Jewelry recommendations depend on individual horoscopes. This information is for general knowledge and doesn't promote superstitions.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.