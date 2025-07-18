Image Credit : Asianet News

This time will also be very good for Aquarians. Due to the change in Saturn's movement, they will receive material comforts. Their desired wishes will be fulfilled. They will be able to get what they want and may enjoy the comforts of land, house, and vehicle. If you work hard away from home, you will find success.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.