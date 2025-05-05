Gajalakshmi Raja Yoga 2025: Financial Gains for Gemini, Leo, and Aquarius
According to astrology, Jupiter and Venus will meet in Gemini in July 2025, creating Gajalakshmi Raja Yoga, bringing success to these zodiac signs.
| Published : May 05 2025, 03:49 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Freepik
As per Vedic astrology, planets change positions over time, impacting all zodiac signs. Jupiter transits into Gemini in May, aligning with Venus, forming Gajalakshmi Raja Yoga. This benefits certain signs with increased status, prestige, and respect.
25
Image Credit : Freepik
Jupiter enters Gemini on May 14th at 11:20 PM. With Venus's entry on July 26th, Gajalakshmi Raja Yoga forms in Gemini, lasting until August 21st. This yoga occurs when Jupiter and Venus conjunct in Kendra houses or the 1st, 4th, and 7th houses.
35
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini: Favorable time; children-related issues may resolve. Future-oriented decisions can be made, leading to child's progress. Increased social respect and prestige. Happiness and peace in life. Long-standing family problems may resolve. Destiny's support brings numerous benefits and new income sources.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Leo: Significant gains in business and career. Good news expected. Long-standing struggles may resolve. Quality time with family. Improved finances and successful savings. Superiors pleased with work, leading to greater responsibilities.
55
Image Credit : Freepik
Aquarius: Gajalakshmi Raja Yoga highly beneficial. Excellent progress in all areas. Future plans succeed. Improved finances, happiness, and peace. Benefits in education. Favorable outcomes for job changes. Potential for a better job with increased position and salary. Multiple earning opportunities.
Top Stories