Find out what the stars have in store for you this Monday, May 5, 2025. Complete daily horoscope predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: Some religious planning will take place at home. You will get relief from problems. There will be a lot of work, but you will finish it skillfully. There may be anxiety related to children's careers. The situation will be favorable in the coming days.

Taurus: Be practical. If emotions are excessive, there is a possibility of wrong decisions. Your hard work will help you reach your goals. You will participate in a program at a relative's house. Use words correctly when communicating. Otherwise, there may be a dispute.

Gemini: You will have a special contribution in making good arrangements in family and social activities. Relationships with relatives will be strengthened. Relationships with siblings can deteriorate due to personal problems.

Cancer: Some political and social connections will give benefits. So keep your public relations well. Don't let old words affect the present. This can cause a lot of problems.

Leo: You respect your personal relationships. Will also be aware of family needs. An interview will be held with a special person. The current situation is not very favorable. So be patient. Expectations of having children will not be met.

Virgo: Some plans related to children's education will give benefits. Your behavior can cause misunderstandings at home. Think once before taking out a vehicle related loan. Your image in the market will be good.

Libra: You will be more aware of your work. Women complete their housework naturally and easily. You may have to put in more effort due to your excessive desires. Treat elders in the house with respect. The ongoing problem in the business field will be resolved to some extent.

Scorpio: New items or electronic items can be purchased at home. Investment related works will be completed. With courage and bravery, you will be able to complete even difficult tasks. Unpleasant news related to a close person can bring sadness.

Sagittarius: Today a big problem can be solved. This will give you peace of mind. You can go on a trip to a religious place. Do not give unsolicited advice in other people's affairs. Doing so can get you into trouble. Excessive ego spoils the work.



Capricorn: Most of the work will be completed in the first half of the day. Invested money can be obtained. You can find your favorite gift. The situation will be unfavorable after noon. Unpleasant news can be found. Repeated arguments with family members spoil the atmosphere.

Aquarius: Spiritual and religious activities will increase. You will experience peace. Bank or investment related work can go bad. Work with patience and restraint. With hard work you will achieve your desired goal.

Pisces: Today you will get the happiness you were expecting. Improve your personality through introspection. Time is not good for financial matters. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Have to work harder. Work according to your ability.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.