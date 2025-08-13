Image Credit : Gemini

Aries: Today will be quite challenging for Aries, requiring a lot of effort. Household chores will be demanding, and you might have to run around. Your ability to meet everyone's expectations will bring you benefits.

Taurus: Taurus folks are lucky today and will succeed in their endeavors. Political rivals will try to outdo you but won't succeed. Avoid starting anything new; wait a few days. Finish your work early and spend the evening with family.