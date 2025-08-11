Image Credit : Gemini

Aries:

A lucky day for Aries, with important tasks completed, bringing joy. Enjoy shopping with family. Work stress may arise due to subordinates. Be cautious with financial transactions and trust no one. Drive carefully.

Taurus:

Fate favors Taurus, with plans succeeding. Expect financial gains, boosting enthusiasm. Job efforts will succeed with luck's help. Friends offer support. Control your speech. Opponents will be defeated.