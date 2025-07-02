Do certain birth dates attract more envy? Exploring numerology and resentment
Despite their impressive personality, honesty, and achievements, some individuals face constant dislike and resentment.
Birth date
Every person has a unique personality. Some win hearts easily with their words and actions, while others, despite their best efforts and good deeds, fail to impress. Regardless of their great personality, honesty, or achievements, they face constant dislike. People might praise them to their face but criticize them behind their back. Numerology, particularly birth dates, can offer insights into this phenomenon.
Number 4
Those born on the 4th, 13th, or 22nd of any month fall under Number 4, heavily influenced by Rahu. These individuals are courageous and intelligent, carving a niche for themselves and achieving success through hard work and perseverance. However, their accomplishments often attract envy, leading others to try and pull them down. Many find their success hard to accept and seek to undermine them.
Number 8
Those born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th fall under Number 8, strongly influenced by Saturn. These inherently honest individuals wouldn't dream of deceiving others and are deeply affected by any betrayal. Despite their integrity, their lives may be challenging, filled with setbacks. They persevere, believing in karma and striving for gradual growth.
Number 9
Those born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th fall under Number 9, influenced by Mars. These courageous individuals are staunch advocates for justice. Their directness might cause friction with others, but they remain selfless and honest in their pursuits.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.