The sun influences those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th. They possess strong leadership qualities and prioritize their own opinions. They are often selfish, considering their own benefits before others'.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites. Mental state, environment, experiences, and family situations play a significant role in shaping a person's nature.