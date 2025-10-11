Discover What to Donate This Diwali Based on Your Zodiac Sign for Prosperity
This Diwali, boost your luck and wealth by donating specific items based on your zodiac sign. Astrologers suggest that zodiac-wise donations can remove planetary afflictions and attract prosperity. Find out what your sign should donate.
Zodiac signs
Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Along with lighting lamps and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, giving to charity is highly encouraged. Discover which items each zodiac sign should donate to enhance their luck and blessings this Diwali.
Aries...
Aries natives should donate jaggery, a red cloth, or a broom to a temple on Diwali. This can reduce problems, bring financial favor, and increase wealth and happiness.
Taurus...
On Diwali, Taurus natives can donate to the poor. Donating items like rice, sugar, and yogurt is good. This brings happiness and prosperity to those born under Taurus.
Gemini...
During Diwali, Gemini natives should donate green cloth or sweets to Brahmins. This helps them achieve immense success in their career and business life.
Cancer..
This Diwali, Cancer natives should donate milk, rice, white sweets, or green grass to cows. Donating these items is likely to increase happiness in their lives.
Leo...
On Diwali, Leo natives should donate wheat, jaggery, clothes, or food to the poor. By donating these, Leos are likely to get auspicious results for their efforts.
Virgo...
This Diwali, Virgo natives should donate green vegetables, grains, or brass utensils. Donating these items will greatly increase wealth and prosperity for Virgos.
Libra...
This Diwali, Libra natives should donate yogurt or a white cloth to someone in need. This will bring good benefits in their job and business.
Scorpio
This Diwali, Scorpio natives should donate jaggery and gram flour at a Shiva temple or perform an Abhishekam with honey. This increases Goddess Lakshmi's grace.
Sagittarius..
This Diwali, it's good for Sagittarius natives to donate a yellow cloth and items made of iron. By donating these, they will succeed in pleasing Goddess Lakshmi.
Capricorn ..
This Diwali, it's very auspicious for Capricorn natives to donate urad dal, a blanket, mustard oil, or sesame seeds. This increases happiness and peace in their lives.
Aquarius...
This Diwali, Aquarius natives should donate green vegetables or red flowers to a temple. This will remove all financial difficulties from their lives.
Pisces...
This Diwali, it's auspicious for Pisces natives to donate rice, gram flour, yellow sweets, or blankets to the poor. This removes all money-related hardships.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.