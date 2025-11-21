Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

Ganesha says you'll get money from unexpected sources. Spouses should take care of each other. Pay attention to your health.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you'll get help from siblings. Beware of rivals. Relationship tension is possible.