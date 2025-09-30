Image Credit : stockPhoto

No. 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28):

Ganesha says take a well-deserved break today and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere at home. Focus on relaxation, and consider meditation to relieve lingering stress or mental fatigue.

No. 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29):

It’s a favorable day overall, but staying calm is key—avoid reacting in anger. Happiness increases as past health concerns start to improve and energy levels rise.