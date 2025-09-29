Mercury Transit 2025: Mercury Moves to Libra, Brings Wealth for 3 Zodiac Signs
Mercury transit 2025 brings powerful changes as it moves into Libra, ruled by Venus. This celestial shift is set to bring gold, wealth, and positive outcomes for three lucky zodiac signs. Discover how this Mercury transit will impact your horoscope.
Mercury Transit 2025
Mercury, the planet of intellect and business, transits to a new sign every 23 days. On October 3, it enters Libra, bringing big changes for all 12 zodiac signs.
Aries
For Aries, this transit brings immense wealth as Mercury enters your house of finance. Expect new income, better communication skills, and career growth with a possible promotion.
Libra
For Libra, Mercury transits your first house, boosting confidence and courage. Expect stronger relationships, new opportunities, and financial stability. Stuck funds may return.
Pisces
For Pisces, this transit is very favourable. Positive changes will occur, and you'll complete pending tasks. Promotions and profitable business deals are likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.