Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month)

Ganesha says your interest in religious work will increase. Kids might lean towards mischief. Family issues will get sorted. Be careful, as you might get injured today.

Number 2 (People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month)

Ganesha says to stay involved in religious and social activities. A happy vibe will prevail at home. Your health will be good. A relationship with a close relative might get strained.