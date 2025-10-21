Mars Retrograde in November 2025: 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Face Major Challenges
Mars retrograde in November 2025 is a major astrological event. Find out which zodiac signs are expected to face unfavorable results and challenges during this period.
Mars retrograde
Mars is the ruling planet of Aries, so its retrograde movement can bring challenges for this sign. Aries individuals may experience emotional turbulence, such as anger, anxiety, financial strain, and possible health concerns. It's important to stay cautious with money matters and exercise extra care while travelling during this period.
Taurus
This transit may affect Taurus's home life, causing fights or issues with moving. You might lack family support. Be clear and careful in conversations. Try to reduce stress.
Cancer
Mars retrograde can bring problems for Cancer. Expect challenges with family, home, and security. Disagreements and emotional stress are likely. Control your anger and be patient.
Scorpio
Scorpios may face family disagreements and work issues. Students might struggle with focus. Be cautious in relationships and travel. Pay attention to your health. Be extra careful.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.