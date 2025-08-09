Image Credit : Getty

Aries: You'll finish tasks with skill and be appreciated. You'll help a close friend. Prioritize family despite a busy schedule. Your input on kids' issues is key. Partnership businesses need collaboration. Good spousal relations. Exercise regularly.

Taurus: You might help a friend financially, bringing you peace. Shopping with family and outings with friends are on the cards. Respect elders. Youth should focus on careers. Think carefully about new business plans. Spouses need to cooperate for household harmony. Good health.