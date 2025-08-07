Image Credit : Getty

Libra: This planetary alignment could be beneficial for you. Obstacles in your work may clear, and stalled projects could gain momentum. You might recover stuck money and acquire luxury items. Unemployed individuals might find jobs, and business owners could receive new orders, leading to good financial gains. Students may experience academic success and learn new skills.

