Chanakya Niti: Why Praising Your Son Can Be Harmful
Chanakya's parenting wisdom highlights the father's role and explains how praising kids can backfire. It emphasizes the importance of raising capable children.
| Published : May 24 2025, 09:30 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : pinterest
Parents strive to shield their kids from hardship, working tirelessly and dedicating time to their upbringing. Chanakya's teachings offer insights into raising sons, and this article explores his advice on the topic.
25
Image Credit : pinterest
A father's duty is to guide his son towards good values and deeds. However, he should avoid publicly praising his son. Chanakya believes this is akin to self-praise, making one a laughingstock.
35
Image Credit : pinterest
Praising your child in front of friends can breed jealousy, leading to dislike and ill-will.
45
Image Credit : pinterest
If your son is capable and honest, society will recognize and praise him, establishing a unique identity for both of you.
55
Image Credit : pinterest
Self-praise that leads to ridicule can put mental pressure on your son. Focus on raising a capable individual, and the world will sing his praises.
Disclaimer: These predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
