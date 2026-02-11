- Home
Birth Stars: According to astrology, people born under certain stars tend to face more hardships from a young age. As soon as one problem is over, another one awaits. Let's find out which stars these are.
1. Shatabhisha Nakshatra
Rahu is the lord of Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Due to Rahu's influence, those born under this star experience unexpected changes in life. They often feel lonely and suffer from mental stress because they can't express their feelings. This can lead to health issues or secret enemies. However, this star also gives them immense intelligence. They achieve great success in research fields. People of Shatabhisha Nakshatra are very smart. While it's true they face hardships, these challenges make them stronger and help them reach great heights in society. The saying "No victory without struggle" fits them perfectly.
2. Ashlesha Nakshatra
People born under Ashlesha Nakshatra also face quite a lot of hardships. The lord of this star is Mercury, but it also has a serpentine nature. They are often betrayed. They frequently have disagreements with family or relatives. It often feels like all their hard work is for the benefit of others.
3. Bharani Nakshatra
The lord of Bharani Nakshatra is Venus, and its deity is Yama. People born under this star also tend to face more hardships. They have to face severe tests at every step of their lives. They carry a lot of responsibilities. They only get results through hard work, and luck is often not on their side.
4. Jyeshta Nakshatra
The lord of Jyeshta Nakshatra is Mercury, but it is in the Scorpio sign.
They take on big responsibilities at a young age. They might face financial difficulties or inheritance-related disputes.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
