Avoid these common Puja mistakes for positive energy and prosperity at home
Learn which puja items should never be placed on the floor and why, to maintain positive energy and prosperity in your home.
Spiritual
Many people perform regular pujas. However, knowingly or unknowingly, many make mistakes during these rituals. These mistakes can disrupt peace and cause financial loss, leading to constant money problems, unrest, and negative energy. Specifically, certain puja items should never be placed on the floor. Let's explore which items to avoid and the consequences of doing so.
1. Don't place lamps on the floor before lighting.
Lighting lamps during puja is auspicious, believed to bring positive energy. The light dispels problems and fills life with brightness. It's an integral part of worship. However, never place lamps directly on the floor before lighting. Use a tray with a leaf underneath. Ignoring this can lead to financial losses.
2. Don't place Shiva Linga on the floor.
The Shiva Linga, representing the universe's energy, is worshipped with devotion. Placing it on the floor invites negative energy. Always place it on a white cloth.
Deity Idols
Treat deity idols with respect. Never place them on the floor, as this is considered disrespectful and disrupts household peace. When cleaning, place the idol on a cloth or tray, then return it to the puja room.
Don't place gold jewelry on the floor.
Gold is considered a form of Lakshmi, dear to Vishnu. Placing gold jewelry on the floor disrespects deities and can worsen financial conditions. Always store it respectfully in a cloth and safe place.