5 Vastu tips for your safe to increase good luck

Having a safe at home is very auspicious, but if it is not placed in the right direction and place, the auspicious results from it can be reduced.
According to Vastu, the safe should always be kept in the north direction because Kubera, the god of wealth, is the lord of this direction.
The door of the safe should always open towards the east direction, not towards the south direction. A safe opening towards the south creates obstacles in monetary gains.
The safe should never be in front of or near the washroom. The negative energy emanating from the washroom directly affects the safe.
Guru Purnima 2025: 5 powerful remedies for good luck
5 places to light a lamp on Devshayani Ekadashi 2025
Vastu Shastra: Which direction to light a lamp outside for good luck?
Sawan 2025: 5 rules for offering Bilva leaves to Shivling