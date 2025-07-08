English

5 Vastu tips for your safe to increase good luck

Astrology Jul 08 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Gemini
Vastu Tips Related to Safe

Having a safe at home is very auspicious, but if it is not placed in the right direction and place, the auspicious results from it can be reduced. 

In which direction should the safe be kept at home?

According to Vastu, the safe should always be kept in the north direction because Kubera, the god of wealth, is the lord of this direction.

In which direction should the safe door open?

The door of the safe should always open towards the east direction, not towards the south direction. A safe opening towards the south creates obstacles in monetary gains.

Where should you never keep a safe?

The safe should never be in front of or near the washroom. The negative energy emanating from the washroom directly affects the safe.

Do not keep the safe empty

The safe should never be completely empty. You can keep your jewelry etc. along with money in it. Do not keep any kind of weight or luggage on top of the safe.
Keep this in mind too

Do not keep unused items in the safe because the negative energy emanating from these items can cause problems in the inflow of money and this is also considered inauspicious.
