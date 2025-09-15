Mercury-Saturn Alignment on September 17: Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky
On September 17, 2025, Mercury aligns with Saturn, forming Pratiyuti Yoga—a powerful astrological event. This rare planetary combination may bring luck, clarity, and financial gains to several zodiac signs.
Image Credit : Getty
Pratiyuti Yoga
Along with their movement through zodiac signs and constellations, Mercury and Saturn also undergo retrograde motion. These planets often align to form auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Just as transits deeply affect zodiac signs, the impact of these yogas is seen globally.
Gemini
Gemini folks might find this Mercury-Saturn opposition beneficial. Success in small tasks will bring joy. Working folks shouldn't face money issues, but instead see gains. Married couples will likely be happy. Seniors might feel less stressed, and their health could improve.
Libra
Libras could also benefit from the Mercury-Saturn alignment starting September 17th. Students struggling to achieve something might find success. Unfinished tasks could be completed with luck's help. Business profits could bring happiness.
Pisces
Like Geminis and Libras, Pisceans might also benefit from the Mercury-Saturn opposition. Business owners shouldn't face losses. Working folks might have a lighter workload and more free time. Married life should be smooth, with spousal support in decisions.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
