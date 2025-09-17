Saturn Transit in Pisces Causes Issues, But October Brings Hope for Zodiac Signs
Zodiac Signs: Saturn is currently transiting in Pisces, causing trouble for several zodiac signs. However, from October 19 to December 5, Jupiter will cast its aspect on Saturn. This will bring an end to the hardships for some zodiac signs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Aries
Employees see more demand, unemployed get foreign offers. Unexpected income boost, legal disputes resolve well. Chance to buy a home, family celebrations ahead. Kids' success brings pride.
Leo
Ashtama Shani's impact lessens, bringing sudden financial gains. Job promotions and salary hikes are likely. Expect foreign travel and business growth. You may buy a home or vehicle.
Virgo – Auspicious Developments
Saturn's troubles fade, allowing career growth. Expect property gains and new income streams. You'll gain recognition. Family happiness and political influence will increase.
Sagittarius – Saturn Dosha Reduction
Ardhashtama Shani's effects lessen, ensuring success in all tasks. Property disputes resolve, with gains from your mother's side. Job promotion is likely. Expect happy events like a wedding.
Aquarius:
With Saturn's influence reduced, your financial situation improves. You'll get promotions and new job opportunities. Family happiness and joy will increase.
Pisces:
Thanks to Jupiter's aspect, you'll reach a higher status. Expect business growth and foreign offers. Positive news regarding children and marriage proposals is on the way.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.