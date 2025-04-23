Akshaya Tritiya: Tips for attracting wealth, luck, and prosperity
If you desire happiness, prosperity, wealth, and well-being, along with worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya, perform these remedies.
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 03:23 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on April 30, 2025, is an auspicious day in Hinduism. It's considered a highly fortunate time, eliminating the need for specific timings for auspicious activities.
27
Worshipping Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya brings happiness, prosperity, and opens new avenues for wealth. Specific rituals can enhance financial gains.
37
Apply a saffron and turmeric tilak to Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya. This pleases her, brings blessings, and alleviates financial difficulties.
47
Donate a pot of water to someone in need or a temple on Akshaya Tritiya. This ensures abundance and prevents shortages of wealth and food.
57
Offerings to ancestors on Akshaya Tritiya mitigate Pitru Dosha and bring their blessings, ensuring happiness and prosperity.
67
Donate a fan, umbrella, sugar, and gram flour on Akshaya Tritiya to receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings for good health.
77
Place a one-eyed coconut in your home's prayer room on Akshaya Tritiya to please Goddess Lakshmi and remove obstacles from your life.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories