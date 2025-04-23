1 4

According to Vedic astrology, planetary transits have a significant impact on human life. As each planet travels in its course, it creates certain auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Among such powerful yogas is "Gajakesari Rajayoga." This yoga is formed by the conjunction of Jupiter and the Moon. It is a rare yoga, and its impact can completely transform one's life. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on April 30th. On the same day, Gajakesari Rajayoga will be formed. This will be very auspicious for some zodiac signs.