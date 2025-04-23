Similar to April, May will witness significant planetary transits, most notably that of Mercury, the prince of planets, and the Sun.

According to astrology, the Sun, currently in Aries, will enter Taurus on May 15th. Mercury, the indicator of intellect, friendship, logic, and knowledge, will also transit into Taurus on May 23rd. This conjunction of both planets in Venus-ruled Taurus creates Budhaditya Rajyoga, proving fortunate for 3 zodiac signs.

For Aquarius, Budhaditya Rajyoga can be positive. There may be sudden financial gains. Pending work will gain momentum. Material comforts will increase. You may purchase a vehicle or property. Respect in society and the workplace will grow. Employed individuals may get promotion opportunities. Financial conditions will improve, and happiness will prevail in the family.

For Taurus, Budhaditya Rajyoga can be fruitful. Good days may begin. Luck will be on your side. Respect and prestige will increase. Married couples will experience a happy married life. Those in partnerships will see special results. Income will rise, and new sources will be created. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals.

For Leo, Budhaditya Rajyoga can prove very beneficial. There's a strong possibility of increased income and new sources of wealth. You may experience progress in work and business. Relationships with your father will strengthen. Employees may receive new responsibilities. You might receive good news during this time. Business people can gain financially. Employees may see salary increases along with promotions.

In Vedic astrology, Aditya refers to the Sun. Thus, when both the Sun and Mercury are together in a horoscope, Budhaditya Rajyoga is formed.

Budhaditya Yoga strengthens the house it occupies in the birth chart. When Mercury and Sun are together, a person receives special results, including wealth, comfort, luxury, and respect.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.