Samudra Shastra: 5 lucky moles on body that can make you rich
Every person has moles on their body. Samudra Shastra explains the significance of moles on different body parts and their potential impact on one's fortune.
| Published : May 15 2025, 11:02 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Lucky people have moles in these 5 places
According to Samudra Shastra, moles on specific body parts can indicate good fortune and wealth.
Image Credit : pinterest
Mole between the eyebrows
A mole between the eyebrows is considered auspicious, signifying wealth and respect.
Image Credit : pinterest
Moles on body
Having a mole on the back is also auspicious
A mole on the back signifies luck, romantic nature, and inherited wealth.
Mole near the belly button
A mole near the belly button indicates a fondness for good food and a life of comfort.
Image Credit : pinterest
Moles on palm and toe
Mole in the middle of the palm
A mole in the center of the palm is associated with financial prosperity and career advancement.
Mole on the toe
A mole on the right toe signifies a love for travel and a life of abundance.
