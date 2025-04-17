According to Samudra Shastra, fortunate women possess unique foot markings. These signs indicate their and their husband's future, bringing wealth, happiness, and success.

In Hindu tradition, the groom's family typically visits the bride's home before marriage. During this visit, the women observe the bride's feet, toes, and gait to determine her auspiciousness.

Samudra Shastra states that lucky women have specific signs on their feet, indicating good fortune. Marrying such a woman can change the groom's luck. These fortunate women enjoy all the comforts of life, and their married life is blissful. Their husbands also experience great happiness.

Lucky Feet and Toes:

According to Samudra Shastra, a woman with soft, round, and attractive heels is considered very lucky. Her husband will enjoy all kinds of pleasures. Also, if a woman's little toe and the adjacent toe touch the ground while walking, she possesses significant wealth, benefiting her husband.

Special Signs on the Sole:

A lotus or umbrella sign on the sole indicates success in politics for the husband. A line rising from the soft part of the sole towards the toes is considered very auspicious for the husband.

Other Lucky Signs:

A woman whose ring finger is longer than the index finger and shorter than the big toe and its adjacent toe will enjoy all the pleasures of life. Even if born into a poor family, she will marry into a wealthy one, changing her husband's fortune. Such women live happily with their families.

Disclaimer:

This information is based on astrological beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.

Belief in Foot Reading:

Modern youth often disregard traditional practices, leading to increased divorce rates due to incompatibility. Love marriages also often overlook these traditions, potentially leading to difficulties. Some believe a bride's auspicious feet can elevate her husband's status. Traditionally, any event, good or bad, was attributed to the bride's 'foot luck.' However, this belief is fading.

