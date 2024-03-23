Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    Nothing has announced that its next smartphone will be made taking cues from its community. The phone will be a variant of the existing Phone 2a, called Nothing Phone 2a community edition. The difference is that it will have a different design, customisation, and packaging, all taken from people not associated with the brand in any way.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Isn't it exciting to create your own phone? This isn't just a fantasy; it's a reality, due to Carl Pei, Nothing's co-founder.Nothing will now allow enthusiasts to create a limited edition Nothing phone. Nothing mentioned a new initiative named the 'Community Edition initiative.'

    They invite individuals from all across the world to submit ideas for a new edition of the Nothing Phone 2a. This project is a collaborative effort between the community and the Nothing team. Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, believes that this might be the first of many such initiatives in which the community contributes to the development of new goods or operating systems.

    This is how it operates: There will be four stages to the project and a six-month duration. They plan to gather concepts for the hardware design in March. They'll concentrate on wallpaper ideas in May. Ideas for packaging will be the focus of June, while ideas for marketing campaigns will be the focus of July. Ideas can be submitted by anybody to participate.

    Moreover, Nothing mentioned that winners would receive invitations to London to participate in the Community Edition launch ceremony by the project's conclusion. They will get to formally debut the gadget and present their efforts to the world.

    Nothing is known for its unique smartphone and product designs. With this new effort, everyone may submit phone design ideas—not just specialists. This implies that everybody, not just experts, may participate—people from all backgrounds. It gives everyone a voice in producing something fresh and fascinating.

    "Every product that Nothing has produced to date has been created with the community in mind. The Community Edition Project enables Nothing to collaborate, harnessing the abilities of its most innovative fans.Six months, four stages, and one phone. During that period, we will be accepting entries for the design of the ultimate version of Phone (2a). Winners at each level will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Nothing Team as they bring their concepts to reality, including hardware, wallpapers, packaging, and marketing," Nothing stated on its community page.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
