    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it

    Xiaomi 14 is launching in India on March 7th. As per a tipster, the Xiaomi 14 will debut as a flagship device and could be available at under Rs 70,000 in India.  It will be sold to Indian consumers through Amazon and Flipkart, in addition to the official Xiaomi website, following its launch in the country.

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

    Xiaomi is scheduled to introduce the Xiaomi 14 series in India tomorrow, March 7, following its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Regretfully, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer did announce at MWC that the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will not be available in India. Thus, tomorrow is probably going to be limited to the Xiaomi 14. On March 7, the launch is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. and will take place in New Delhi. The event will also be streamed live on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

    When was it first introduced?

    Although the Xiaomi 14 will be introduced in India, it was first shown at MWC and went on sale in China around the end of 2023. This indicates that, at this time, we have a decent notion of what the devices' internal components will be, minus the precise price for India. Although the precise cost of the smartphone for the Indian market may not yet be known, the business has already made hints about its approximate price of Rs 75,000.

    Here's what you can expect from Xiaomi 14

    It is already known that the Xiaomi 14 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which has the capacity to support up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There could be variants with less RAM and storage choices.

    A 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90 W wired, 50 W wireless, and 10 W reverse wireless charging is another feature of the Xiaomi 14. Notably, with its recent debut, the Xiaomi 14 will be the first smartphone in India to come pre-installed with HyperOS. The Poco X6 Pro was the first smartphone to ship with Xiaomi's new operating system pre-installed before today.

    The 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 will have a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and a resolution of 1.5K, with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. A 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens make up the triple camera configuration on the Xiaomi 14. It will also include a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

