Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T with Leica optics launched; Check features, battery, price & more

The new Xiaomi flagship includes the 13T and the 13T Pro variants, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Xiaomi is offering a new finish to the devices, packing with powerful hardware and yes the exciting Leica camera setup.

The 6.67-inch OLED screen on the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro has the same 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of about 2,600 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset powers the 13T, while the Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which we've seen on devices like the Vivo X90 series this year, powers the 13T Pro. Xiaomi is selling phones that come pre-installed with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. The phones should receive several OS upgrades as well as additional support for security fixes. These phones come with a new vegan leather finish from the manufacturer and a glass back panel.

A 50MP sensor with OIS, a 50MP portrait telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make up the triple camera system on the rear of the Xiaomi 13T. To give the photographs a rich appearance, Leica offers a variety of filters. The 20MP front-facing selfie camera and camera arrangement on the 13T Pro are identical.

The 5000mAh battery in the 13T receives 67W charging power, but the identical battery unit enables 120W charging on the 13T Pro. This is the second major difference. The 13T series comes with two Dolby Atmos Audio-compatible speakers.

Xiaomi 13T comes in three colors - Meadow Green and Black have a glass panel on the back, while Alpine Blue has a BioComfort vegan leather finish. The 13T Pro is offered in the same Green, Black, and Vegan Leather Blue colors.

Xiaomi 13T series costs EUR 650 (about Rs 57,200) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Xiaomi 13T Pro will be sold for as little as EUR 800 (about Rs 70,400) for the 12GB basic model and as much as 16GB RAM.