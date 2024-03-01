Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Vivo gears up for V30 series launch in India, highlighting the Pro model's 50MP triple rear camera, 50MP selfie camera, and 80W fast charging. The series boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery for robust performance.
     

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The well-known smartphone maker Vivo is getting ready for the much awaited release of its V30 series in India. With a special landing page on its website offering a preview of the features and design, the business has formally announced the impending release of two smartphones, the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro.

    On March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM, the Vivo V30 series will make its debut in India. It is scheduled to be presented in Thailand on February 28. The Vivo V30 Pro model is featured on the landing page, which provides a thorough overview of its design and highlights the fact that it will soon be available in three different color variants for the Indian market.

    Vivo has designed the V30 series with the Indian market in mind, showcasing three eye-catching color options: Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green. According to the landing page, the Pro model's triple rear camera configuration is sure to excite photography fans.

    The Vivo V30 series' 3D curved AMOLED screen, which has an amazing 120Hz refresh rate, is one of its best features. A 5,000mAh battery should also provide consumers with strong performance, allowing for extended use without sacrificing power. Some anticipated characteristics of the Vivo V30 Pro, such as a 50MP triple back camera arrangement and a similarly stunning 50MP selfie camera, have been revealed via media reports.

    Anticipated features for the Pro model include a USB Type-C connection that enables quick 80W fast charging, improving user convenience. Remarkably, there are rumors that the Vivo S18 Pro, which was first released in China in December, may be renamed and released in international markets as the V30 Pro. While the specifications of the V30 series' CPU have not yet been made public, it is known that the device's suspected Chinese equivalent had a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India Check what's new features price & more gcw

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India; Check what's new, features, price & more

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    Recent Stories

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25 on March 01 2024 anr

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

    football AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub osf

    AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub

    Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees RBA

    Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon