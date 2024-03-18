Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details

    Vivo has announced that it is planning to launch the Vivo T3 5G smartphone in the country on March 21. The T3 will likely be a follow-up to last year’s T2 5G (the T2 Pro and T2 x were released in the same year) and will be sold on Flipkart.
     

    Vivo is almost ready to release its next smartphone in India. Not too long after introducing the V30 series, Vivo has revealed that the Vivo T3 5G smartphone would be available in the nation on March 21. The T3, which will be available on Flipkart, is probably a follow-up to the T2 5G from the previous year (the T2 Pro and T2 x were introduced in the same year).

    In any event, Vivo's T-series offers gaming-focused capabilities at an affordable price, and it appears that the forthcoming T3 will do the same. It is confirmed that the phone will use a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU, which should provide lag-free gaming without breaking the budget.

    Also Read | Apple to change name of Apple ID this year, announcement likely at WWDC 2024: Report

    The recently released iQOO Z9 also has the same processor inside of it. With a few tiny variations here and there, it's likely that the Vivo T3 and Z9 will have a lot of the same hardware.

    For example, the iQOO Z9 has two rear cameras; the T3 will have three, and Vivo has hinted that it would feature a Sony sensor with an optically stabilised lens. We suspect that it will be the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 that comes with the Z9. The other components of the kit could include an ultra-wide and depth camera, while the front of the device is expected to have the same 16-megapixel selfie camera as the Z9.

     

    Also Read | LinkedIn likely to soon have games to make you spend more time on platform: Report

    The Vivo T3, which features a flat chassis, will be available in two colors: blue and black/grey. Additionally flat, the display will have a hole punch cutout in the middle. We anticipate further information. In related news, Vivo just introduced the V30 series in India. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are the two models that come with the lineup. The V30 Pro is available for Rs 41,999 and boasts ZEISS optics as standard. In India, the starting pricing of the V30 is Rs 33,999.

