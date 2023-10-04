Upcoming Apple Pencil to come with USB-C support and magnetic different tips?

Apple has also introduced USB-C charging tech on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, now it is time to see more accessories get the support. The 3rd gen Apple Pencil is expected to come with new features and USB-C charging along with the magnetic wireless charging you get on the gadget when it is attached to the iPad.

Additionally, adding USB-C charging compatibility to the Pencil would make it more practical for users as they won't need to look for a different charger in an emergency. Further, rumours suggest that Apple may ultimately provide a variety of tips that may be used with the Apple Pencil to suit a variety of purposes.

Since artists are the main users of the Apple Pencil, providing instructions for painting or sketching on an iPad would make a lot of sense and inspire more people to acquire the original Pencil. The Apple Pencil's tips are now screwed in, but a forthcoming model may include a new magnetic end that will make tip replacement simple.

There are question marks about how the additional tips will be stored, and ideally for a device costing Rs 10,000 the company should at least give a case to keep the tips safely. The tipster for the rumoured Apple Pencil is not certain about its launch timeline but going by the reports of the new iPad Pros launching early next year, Apple could pencil in this device also for the same launch event.

The new adjustments should encourage more people to purchase the Apple pen for the Pads and help raise the price of yet another Apple product.

