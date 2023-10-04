Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upcoming Apple Pencil to come with USB-C support and magnetic different tips?

    Apple has also introduced USB-C charging tech on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, now it is time to see more accessories get the support. The 3rd gen Apple Pencil is expected to come with new features and USB-C charging along with the magnetic wireless charging you get on the gadget when it is attached to the iPad.

    Upcoming Apple Pencil to come with USB C support and magnetic different tips gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    The new iPhone 15 series from Apple, which now joins goods like the iPad Air and MacBooks in the market and features a USB-C port, was just released. With the new charging protocol, even the AirPods Pro have been updated, and the Apple Pencil may be next. Along with the magnetic wireless charging the device receives when it is connected to the iPad, the third-generation Apple Pencil is anticipated to include additional capabilities and USB-C charging.

    Additionally, adding USB-C charging compatibility to the Pencil would make it more practical for users as they won't need to look for a different charger in an emergency. Further, rumours suggest that Apple may ultimately provide a variety of tips that may be used with the Apple Pencil to suit a variety of purposes.

    Also Read | Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G launched: Why is this series special? Is it worth buying?

    Since artists are the main users of the Apple Pencil, providing instructions for painting or sketching on an iPad would make a lot of sense and inspire more people to acquire the original Pencil. The Apple Pencil's tips are now screwed in, but a forthcoming model may include a new magnetic end that will make tip replacement simple.

    There are question marks about how the additional tips will be stored, and ideally for a device costing Rs 10,000 the company should at least give a case to keep the tips safely. The tipster for the rumoured Apple Pencil is not certain about its launch timeline but going by the reports of the new iPad Pros launching early next year, Apple could pencil in this device also for the same launch event.

    The new adjustments should encourage more people to purchase the Apple pen for the Pads and help raise the price of yet another Apple product.

     

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched; Check specifications, colours & price

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED You can buy it under Rs 40000 check details gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED! You can buy it under Rs 40,000

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Google Pixel 7a available for Rs 31499 Check out how deal works gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: Pixel 7a available for Rs 31,499; Check out how deal works

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched globally: 5 things you should know about it

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits vkp

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits

    Vivo V29 5G Vivo V29 Pro 5G launched Why is this series special Is it worth buying gcw

    Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G launched: Why is this series special? Is it worth buying?

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED You can buy it under Rs 40000 check details gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED! You can buy it under Rs 40,000

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham stays optimistic amid challenges avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham stays optimistic amid challenges

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injury cloud looms over Ben Stokes for England's opener against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injury cloud looms over Ben Stokes for England's opener against New Zealand

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT pictures: 6 times the actress went bold RKK

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT pictures: 6 times the actress went bold

    sports Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra secures Gold, Kishore Jena claims Silver in Javelin Throw event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra secures Gold, Kishore Jena claims Silver in Javelin Throw event

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon