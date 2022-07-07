Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    According to an Apple patent application, iPhones may support moisture content on the screen and automatically change based on the conditions. The modifications will be visible on the iPhone's display, control buttons, and even the sensors.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    What if we told you that in the future, iPhones would be able to type in the rain and even underwater? That's right, the corporation has applied for a new patent that might grant you the ability to do much more. The patent has been filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and if everything goes well, this functionality might be available on an iPhone shortly.

    The sensors will be in charge of ensuring that any liquid drop does not result in false touches, which is a common occurrence right now. The document also suggests that the display would become a pressure-sensitive screen that only works when the user exerts extra force, based on the amount of moisture detected on the phone.

    It becomes much more exciting when you immerse the iPhone in water or leave it outside in the rain. Apple is fine-tuning the patent so that the camera app may operate in dry, wet, and submerged settings. We all know what occurs in dry mode, but in wet and underwater modes, Apple will ensure that the UI is not available for any action, and in the latter, the buttons are extra-large, allowing you to just utilise the camera and some rudimentary touch responses.

    Apple will also guarantee that the user is aware of their iPhone's depth level and will notify them when it exceeds the limitations of its water resistance. Apple has gradually implemented several IP classifications for iPhones. However, the patent indicates that the corporation wishes to improve its durability. Having said that, this is simply a patent application, so we don't know if Apple will implement it on an iPhone in the near future. For the time being, the patent is all that keeps us interested.

