    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro: Report

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro Report
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Apple is scheduled to release the new iPhone 14 series in September, and the entire, particularly the high-end Pro versions, will have significant changes. However, according to various media reprts, all of these advancements will come at a cost. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro will now cost $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,999.

    While this isn't good news for those looking to purchase the iPhone 14, the price increase isn't startling. Inflation, component cost increases, and the impact of geopolitical instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have made everything more costly, even consumer electronics.

    According to various news sites, the iPhone will receive its most significant upgrade in years. Reports suggest that Apple plans to release four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both higher-end versions will include sophisticated features as as a pill-shaped cutout rather than the notch found on previous-generation iPhones, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a cutting-edge A16 processor.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 to come with body temperature monitor, suggests latest report

    Some features, as previously rumoured, may not be included in the basic iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which will replace the iPhone 13 small. However, these "exclusive" features may entice individuals to spend more money on the Pro models. According to insiders and analysts, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring significant advancements that will justify the high price. iPhone prices have remained relatively stable throughout the years. The iPhone 13 is priced the same as the iPhone 12. The last time iPhone prices rose was in 2017, when Apple introduced the iPhone X. Despite its $1000 price tag, the iPhone X performed well commercially, establishing a league of 'flagships' in the market.

    The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to ship with a more powerful version of Apple's A15 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ship with Apple's new A16 Bionic chip. Along with the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino-based company will release the Apple Watch Series 8.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, Apple Watch to MacBook and more: Apple to launch new devices this fall

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
