    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5% larger display? Here's what we know

    According to Young, Apple will introduce a new smartwatch in the lineup that will be 1.99-inches diagonally in size. Young revealed the new wristwatch size in response to a question regarding the rumour he shared in October last year that the Apple Watch Series 8 may arrive in three display sizes.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Apple is likely to release the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 series later this year. According to DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities' Jeff Pu, the Apple Watch Series 8 would most likely have a 5% bigger display than the Apple Watch Series 7. According to Young, Apple will introduce a new smartwatch in the lineup that will be 1.99-inches diagonally in size. Young revealed the new wristwatch size in response to a question regarding the rumour he shared in October last year that the Apple Watch Series 8 may arrive in three display sizes.

    Analyst Jeff Pu made similar expectations in a memo to investors obtained by MacRumors. According to MacRumors, Pu stated that Luxshare will be the "exclusive supplier" for a "high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model in 2022. If Pu's allegation is correct, the increased display size would provide an additional 0.089-inches of diagonal area above the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7. This suggests that the screen size of the Apple Watch Series 8 will rise by about 5%.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 to come with body temperature monitor, suggests latest report

    The larger screen size might be the result of the rumoured flat display of the future wristwatch. The Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a flatter display, according to leaker Jon Prosser, as opposed to the curved glass display found in the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6.

    Rumours of Apple releasing three new smartwatches have been around for quite some time. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, 2022 will be the most important year for Apple Watch owing to new models, designs, and functionalities. As of now, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has provided no information on the anticipated Apple Watch Series 8.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

