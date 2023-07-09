Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 5 crore, expensive than Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    A model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be Apple’s priciest phone yet, as it costs approximately Rs 5 crore. Termed as Diamond Snowflake, the expensive variant has been designed by Caviar. Interestingly, a Lamborghini Huracan Evo is  currently available in India for Rs 3.7 crore.

    THIS iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 5 crore expensive than Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    A few names come to mind when discussing the priciest smartphones on the market: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Pixel Fold, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. What if we told you that a limited-edition iPhone 14 Pro Max, known as the Diamond Snowflake by the Russian business Caviar, is more expensive than even a Ferrari F8 in India, at roughly Rs 5 crore? According to reports, Caviar and the British jewellery company Graff collaborated to design the unique edition of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Additionally, there are just three of these limited-edition iPhones worldwide. 

    First, the device's back has a pendant made of platinum and white gold that is set with almost Rs 62 lakh worth of round and marquise-cut diamonds. The 18-karat white gold backplate features a design constructed with 570 diamonds. The price of the gadget increased to roughly Rs 5 crore due to the abundance of diamonds and the use of rare metals, making it only accessible to the wealthy.

    Also Read | Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 5 in new a video (WATCH)

    This surpasses the cost of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo supercar, which is currently available in India for Rs 3.7 crore. 

    Even while there may not be many people interested in buying a special edition iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 5 crore, you can find it available for purchase on Caviar's official website, where you can also view all of its specifications. The phone reportedly comes with a full year's warranty from Caviar.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Which is better and worth buying? Here's a detailed comparison

    The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's entry-level 128GB storage model normally costs Rs 1,39,900. It is Apple's most recent iPhone model, and the iPhone 15 series is anticipated to take its place in the autumn of this year.

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) launched in an all black look with new features; Check out details

