    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India, acquires Wistron's India operations

    The Tata Group has completed the acquisition of Wistron's Indian operations at a whopping $125 million, enabling them to engage in the production and assembly of Apple iPhones in India, catering to both the local and international markets. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared this news on the social media platform X.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Tata Group will start making Apple iPhones in India to be exported to global markets across the world within a span of two and a half years. India's Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PLI initiative and declared that "Tata Companies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets within just two and a half years."

    Additionally, Chandrasekhar gave his word that the Indian government is "fully in support of the growth of Global Indian Electronics companies that will, in turn, support Global Electronic brands that want to realise PM's goal of making India a global electronics power, and to make India their trusted manufacturing and talent partner."

    Notably, last year was the first when word spread that Tata was buying Wistron's Indian assets.   This is consistent with Apple's objective to shift around 18% of its worldwide iPhone manufacturing to India by 2025.

    On that note, ‘Assembled in India’ iPhones with 15 models were available in India right at launch last September.  These models are shipped to different parts of the world and are produced by Foxconn at its factory in Tamil Nadu. With Apple's increased attention on the Indian market, the nation now has two official Apple stores: Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
