Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, THIS is what you can expect from new gadget

    Samsung has entered the smart ring market but the product will be launching later this year and will have different size options.  We have seen a few brands enter the ring market, notably, Noise and Boat in India.

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 THIS is what you can expect from new gadget gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Samsung has made significant preparations for its attendance at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024). The Galaxy Ring is the name of the South Korean company's debut entry into the smart ring market, as one might anticipate. A couple of brands, most notably Noise and Boat in India, have entered the ring market.

    However, Samsung's entry indicates that the market is beginning to take the device seriously. Later this year, we'll find out when the Galaxy Ring will be offered in a number of nations. Samsung's announcement that the Ring would primarily concentrate on health features—for which it will have a new app called My Vitality Score—is scarcely shocking.

    This software will do more for you than just keep tabs on your health-related activities and provide advice to those who could use it. It's intriguing that Samsung is allowing the Ring to function with the Galaxy Watch because both gadgets ought to be used for the same thing. That being said, now that the Ring is available to measure health, individuals may finally be able to go to sleep without wearing a watch.

    Another noteworthy feature of the Galaxy Ring is that Samsung is only making it work with Galaxy phones for now. We have no idea when other Android or even iPhone models will be able to use the smart ring.

    Coming to the more important stuff on the product, Samsung hasn’t shared any possible price tag for the device which we’ll know when it launches, most likely with the new Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Due to its small size, we are also unsure about the smart ring's lifespan, although we hope it will be at least a week. Thankfully, Samsung will offer the Galaxy Ring in a range of sizes so that consumers may test it out before making a purchase.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024; Here's what you can expect

    Xiaomi 14 with Leica cameras goes global 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 with Leica cameras goes global; 5 things to know before buying it

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26 pre reservations begin Check details gcw

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26, pre-reservations begin; Check details

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R camera battery design comparison Which is a BETTER smartphone for you gcw

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Apple planning to launch 5 models in iPhone 16 series this year Here is what we know gcw

    Apple planning to launch 5 models in iPhone 16 series this year? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England osf

    'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH) RKK

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH)

    Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy avv

    Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy

    Grant permanent commission to women in Coast Guard or face judicial intervention Supreme Court warns Centre AJR

    'Grant permanent commission to women in Coast Guard or face judicial intervention': Supreme Court warns Centre

    Congress promises to scrap Agnipath, reintroduce old armed services recruitment scheme AJR

    Congress promises to scrap Agnipath, reintroduce old armed services recruitment scheme

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon