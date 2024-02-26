Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring in January during the press conference when it launched the S24 smartphone. The South Korean tech giant is putting it on display for the first time at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which kicks off on Monday.

    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 Here is what you can expect gcw
    It has officially been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be on display at the now taking place Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The massive South Korean tech company also said that the wearable will rely heavily on the Samsung Health platform to monitor users' vital signs and provide insights. The company's AI suite will also be expanded to include a larger range of products.

    A previous source said that the Galaxy Ring may come in three distinct colorways and several sizes. Samsung said that the Galaxy Ring would be "publicly displayed for the first time" at MWC 2024 in a post via its Newsroom. The showcase's time and date were not made public. It is unlikely to be available for enthusiasts to try on at the company's booths, given this is the first public reveal.

    The business disclosed that the Galaxy Ring would launch as a new health form factor. According to prior reports, it would be linked to the Samsung Health platform, which is undergoing a makeover and modernization. The device is so close to its formal reveal that it makes sense that the firm would not release any more photographs to tease it.

    Previous rumors have stated that the Galaxy Ring wearable is anticipated to be equipped with a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, a sleep tracking tracker, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, and further fitness tracking features. A function to check blood pressure could also be included.

    Separately, the massive South Korean company declared that Galaxy AI will receive a lot of attention during the exhibition. The expansion of AI functions to Samsung's current smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy S23 FE, was previously announced by the company. However, it has now been announced that more product lines will also see the expansion of the AI suite.

    Though in a more limited form, Galaxy AI functions will be available for both the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Book 4 series. "Intelligent productivity" capabilities will be added to laptops, while "intelligent health" features will be added to smartwatches.

    Personalized health insights based on average heart rate, heart rate variability, daily activity, and sleep amount and quality will be provided by a new tool called My Vitality Score. The second component, dubbed Booster Card, would monitor users' pre-established objectives and provide advice on how to meet them.

