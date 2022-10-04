Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 with 50MP camera by next year under affordable range: Report

    Samsung is rumoured to launch a new affordable smartphone- Galaxy A54 which is expected to launch by next year. The smartphone will feature a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide camera, along with a macro camera as well.
     

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy A54, which is expected to be released next year, is said to include a 50MP main camera sensor. According to media reports, Samsung has begun development on the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone. According to the source, the South Korean tech giant intends to remove depth cameras from the Galaxy A54, which means it will only include a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera.

    The macro sensor is believed to be 5MP, and the ultrawide lens may be 5MP as well. The A53 launched earlier this year with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 800 nits.

    A 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage powers the smartphone. It contains a 5,000mAh battery and can charge at a rate of 25W. The phone comes pre-installed with One UI 4 and Knox security from Samsung.

    Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled a new Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian customers this week. The smartphone comes in three colours: black, copper, and green, and it costs Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB edition. It is available in retail locations, on Samsung.com, and on major internet portals.

    Samsung last month introduced its new foldable smartphones, and the business is already concentrating on the following line of flagship products for the beginning of next year. The next company is planning to offer is a 200-megapixel camera on a high-end handset. With the 200-megapixel camera on the new Motorola X30 Pro smartphone, Motorola has already accomplished this.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
