Government issues major regulation to block stolen, fake smartphones; Details here

Starting January 1, 2023 all mobile phone manufacturers are required to register the IMEI number of every handset manufactured in India with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal.

The Indian government has made a bold move to stop the abuse of lost or stolen smartphones. Prior to the initial sale of a newly launched mobile phone, all mobile phone makers must register the IMEI number of each device made in India with the Indian Counterfeit Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) as of January 1, 2023.

Previous reports have shown that lakhs of smartphones and feature phones in India have IMEI numbers that are bogus or even duplicates. Additionally, it is not difficult to get popular mobile phone knockoffs in India; these products primarily come from China. The new regulation seeks to ensure that every mobile phone sold in India has an authentic IMEI number that can be monitored electronically. The new procedure would assist consumers in blocking their smartphone if they misplace or lose them, preventing unauthorised use. This is also anticipated to stop India's illegal market for cellphones.

To recall, back in June 2020, the Meerut Police found out that 13,500 smartphones from Vivo had the same IMEI number. Furthermore, this is not a one-off incidence or specific to one brand. Other Chinese firms are also said to have experienced such events in the past. This restriction will apply to all cellphones, not only those made in India, including premium iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models.

For the benefit of individuals who are uninformed, the IMEI number is special and is employed to monitor criminals. The IMEI number is hard coded, which makes it easier for law enforcement organisations to combat criminality while the SIM card may be removed or destroyed.

Always check to see whether an IMEI number is there before purchasing a new or old phone or headset from anyone. Any gadget without an IMEI number is counterfeit, so stay away from buying one. The IMEI number may be checked by simply dialling *#06# to acquire the information. Two distinct IMEI numbers will be present on dual SIM devices.