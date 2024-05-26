Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samsung Galaxy 'Unpacked' event: Foldable smartphones, ring, watches and more expected on July 10

    The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event claims to bring in the best innovative smartphones and wearable technology from Samsung. In the event, the company will unveil smart wearables- Galaxy Ring, two smartwatches, foldable smartphones and more in the event, which will take place in Paris.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    One of the main events, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, is set for July 10, 2024. The Chosun Daily, a South Korean newspaper, broke the news of the launch ceremony first. The physical launch event is scheduled to occur in Paris this year in conjunction with the 2024 Olympics. Samsung's native country of South Korea served as the host country for the last Unpacked event.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

    Samsung is anticipated to present the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, their next-generation foldable smartphones, during the next event. There are rumours that both of the future foldable gadgets will have slimmer designs, better portability, and an improved user experience. With manufacturers like Vivo, Honour, OnePlus, and Oppo becoming more and more competitive in the foldable market, Samsung has further sought to preserve its competitive advantage in this space.

    Samsung Galaxy Ring

    In addition, it is predicted that Samsung's foldable devices will unveil the much awaited Galaxy Ring, a brand-new wearable. First hinted at at the Galaxy S24 series introduction, the Galaxy Ring was further unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The new gadget is expected to broaden Samsung's portfolio of wearable technology, which boasts cutting-edge capabilities with a particular emphasis on tracking fitness and health.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series and other accessories

    At the July event, Samsung is probably going to reveal a number of different accessories, which will include two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Watch 7 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earphones will be released by the firm. It is anticipated that these new goods will debut with cutting-edge features that will improve the customer experience overall.

    There have been rumours that the next foldable phone would include cutting-edge technologies, including new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities that might provide customers better performance and usefulness.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
