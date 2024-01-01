Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    One of the purported Gen AI features tipped to launch with the Galaxy S24 series is called “Generative Edit” which seems heavily inspired from Google’s Magic Eraser function seen on the latest Pixel 8 Pro. 
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 7:49 PM IST

    Samsung's aspirations for generative AI will be carried further by the next Galaxy S24 series, with the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra almost certainly offering the first glimpse of what the South Korean tech giant has been working on at HQ. We now know that a new function dubbed Live Translate on the S24 series will allow users to receive translations in real time while on the phone. However, the AI technology at the core of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy won't stop there.

    More details about upcoming goods have leaked, and although it's best to ignore speculations, they do contribute to the enthusiasm around items—particularly smartphones—at a time when hardware is becoming more and more commodity. 

    "Generative Edit," one of the rumoured Gen AI capabilities expected to debut with the Galaxy S24 series, appears to be strongly influenced by Google's Magic Eraser feature, which can be seen on the most recent Pixel 8 Pro. A tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) seems to have obtained promotional papers detailing the aforementioned functionality directly from Samsung. 

    Similar to Magic Eraser, Samsung's Generative Edit will let users utilise AI to fill in blank spots in photographs as well as move and delete items.To utilise Magic Eraser, Pixel 8 Pro users must have an active internet connection and a Google Photos backup. You would think Qualcomm's quickest chip—which also has a high level of AI intelligence—would be sufficient to support all of this locally on the device, but the promotional materials state that Generative Edit also needs an internet connection and a Samsung account to function. 

    The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are set to launch globally on January 17, according to reports, so it won’t be long before we get to see the final picture.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 7:49 PM IST
